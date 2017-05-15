Victor Lilov Excluded From DEOS Party
The former chairman of the DEOS Party (Movement for European Unity and Soliadruty), Victor Lilov was excluded from the Political Party, reported Dnevnik.
He published the information on his Facebook profile in the weekend, and on Monday, an official standpoint was spread by the Party.
DEOS already has two co-former chairmans - Alexander Petrov and Ivan Gospodinov, they are a part of a new management board.
