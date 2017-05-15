AFP: France's Macron To Name PM on First Full Day in Office
Politics | May 15, 2017, Monday // 10:33| Views: | Comments: 0
Emmanuel Macron Facebook profile
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The new French President Emmanuel Macron is set to name a prime minister, and to visit German Chancellor Angela Merkel on his first full day in office as a president today, reported AFP.
The new French President Emmanuel Macron is set to name a prime minister, and to visit German Chancellor Angela Merkel on his first full day in office as a president today, reported AFP.
On Sunday the centrist leader took power, and promised to restore France's shattered self-confidence and help rebuild European Union.
"If the prime minister comes from the right, Emmanuel Macron will be able to attack the parliamentary elections by dynamiting the right, in the same way he has done to the left," commented the political expert Philippe Moreau-Chevrolet.
- » Vice President Iliyana Yotova: EU Decision Must Be Towards West Balkans
- » Three Deputy Ministers Appointed
- » Mitko Simeonov Is The New Director of the Privatization Agency
- » Victor Lilov Excluded From DEOS Party
- » Macron To Meet Merkel In His First Day As President
- » Reshuffle in the Bulgarian Socialist Party Bureau
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)