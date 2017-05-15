AFP: France's Macron To Name PM on First Full Day in Office

May 15, 2017, Monday
The new French President Emmanuel Macron is set to name a prime minister, and to visit German Chancellor Angela Merkel on his first full day in office as a president today, reported AFP.

On Sunday the centrist leader took power, and promised to restore France's shattered self-confidence and help rebuild European Union.

"If the prime minister comes from the right, Emmanuel Macron will be able to attack the parliamentary elections by dynamiting the right, in the same way he has done to the left," commented the political expert Philippe Moreau-Chevrolet.

