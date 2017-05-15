The Bulgarian General Stoyan Tonev Dies
File photo, BGNES
The ex head of the Sofia Military Medical Academy (MMA), the general Stoyan Tonev died probably from a massive coronary, reported BGNES on Sunday.
Tonev was found in his house in Velingrad in the afternoon hours on Sunday.
He was born on December 3rd 1953 in Kardzali, Bulgaria. He graduated from the Military Medical institute in Plovdiv, and later worked in the Military hospital in the city.
In 2016, the general was charged as a suspect for damages in MMA for 16 million Leva.
