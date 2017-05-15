European Scientists Taking Part In International Conference For Training in Bulgarian
Scientists from Norway, Russia, Czech Republic and other European countries are taking part in an international conference concerning 75 years of the establishment of the Institute for Bulgarian language with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, reported BNR.
In the 2-days program are included discussions for the Bulgarian language, for computer linguistic, new ways of training in Bulgarian and other languages, as well.
