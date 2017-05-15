The Global Hacker Attack Is Expected To Hit Countries Again Today

Crime | May 15, 2017, Monday // 08:33| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Global Hacker Attack Is Expected To Hit Countries Again Today pixabay.com

It is expected that the global hacker attack which happened on Friday to hit with a new power today, warned the Europol Director Rob Wainwright, reported BNR.

According to Europol, the cyber attack on Friday has affected at least 100 000 organizations in 150 countries.

On the same opinion is also the ex head of the American National Intelligence James Clapper. He said it must be talked about “very, very serious problem”.

Experts think that a new versions of the virus have to be expected, and the size and the economy value from the Friday’s attack are still not clear. 

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: hackers attack, cyber, American National Intelligence, new versions
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria