The Global Hacker Attack Is Expected To Hit Countries Again Today
It is expected that the global hacker attack which happened on Friday to hit with a new power today, warned the Europol Director Rob Wainwright, reported BNR.
According to Europol, the cyber attack on Friday has affected at least 100 000 organizations in 150 countries.
On the same opinion is also the ex head of the American National Intelligence James Clapper. He said it must be talked about “very, very serious problem”.
Experts think that a new versions of the virus have to be expected, and the size and the economy value from the Friday’s attack are still not clear.
