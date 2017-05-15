Macron To Meet Merkel In His First Day As President

May 15, 2017, Monday
The new French President Emmanuel Macron is going to visit Berlin in his first day after taking an oath, reported Dnevnik.

The aim of the visit is to point the connection between France and Germany, and to renew the European project, said one of his associates for Reuters.

“We want to work together over a couple of important things – security, economy, investment, and social care”, added he.

After the meeting with Merkel, Macron is going to visit the French soldiers, placed abroad. 

Tags: Emmanuel Macron, France, Germany, Merkel, French soldiers
