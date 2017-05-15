Kristian Kostov: 'I am very proud To Bring Bulgaria To The 2nd Place'

May 15, 2017, Monday
"I am very proud to have the opportunity to bring Bulgaria to the second place of Eurovision 2017. I am sad that I could not reach the end but Salvador deserved the first place, there is something special inside him, otherwise the fight would not be interesting.”

That commented the Bulgarian’s representative of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Kristian Kostov on Nova Tv, who reached the biggest success for Bulgaria ever with the second place, reported Dnevnik.

Macedonia, Norway, Estonia and Belarus gave the maximum 12 points to Bulgaria. The Rumanians gave us 10. Greece and Czech Republic – 2.

After the contest it was revealed that the Portuguese winner Salvador Sobral is very sick.

 

