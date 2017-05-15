The Maximum Temperatures Today Will Be Up To 25° C

Bulgaria: The Maximum Temperatures Today Will Be Up To 25° C pixabay.com

The atmospheric pressure will continue to be higher for the month.

Today it is possible be a short-term rain. On the northeast the maximal temperatures will be between 18-20° C, and on the southwest will be higher - between 25-27° C.

This weather forecast was announced for the FOCUS Agency by the weatherman Evgenia Egova  from the National Institute of Hydrology and Meteorology (NIHM), according to FOCUS News Agency.

On the seaside there will be significant clouds, rains in the afternoon are possible. The maximal temperatures will be from 17° to 19° C, close to the temperature of the sea water.

Over the mountains clouds will be changeable, at some places it will rain for a while. 

 

