Austria Centre-Right Calls For Snap Elections

Austria's new centre-right leader Sebastian Kurz called for snap elections on Sunday, heralding the imminent collapse of the ruling coalition after months of in-fighting, reported AFP.

"In my view the first step is a joint proposal for early elections," Kurz said at a news conference in Vienna after he was unanimously voted head of the People's Party (OeVP).

