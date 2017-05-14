Austria Centre-Right Calls For Snap Elections
photo: pixabay.com
Austria's new centre-right leader Sebastian Kurz called for snap elections on Sunday, heralding the imminent collapse of the ruling coalition after months of in-fighting, reported AFP.
"In my view the first step is a joint proposal for early elections," Kurz said at a news conference in Vienna after he was unanimously voted head of the People's Party (OeVP).
