Boryana Kaleyn 4th in the Rhythmic Gymnastics All-Around in Portugal
Sports | May 14, 2017, Sunday // 17:52| Views: | Comments: 0
Iliana Raeva's facebook profile
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria’s Boryana Kaleyn came 4th in the all-around at the FIG World Challenge Cup in Portimao, Portugal, reported BNR.
The second Bulgarian contestant Erika Zafirova ranked 6th in the final standings.
The winners are: Yulia Bravijkova – Russia, followed by Elizaveta Lugovskih – Russia and Victoria Filanovsky – Israel.
- » Tsvetana Pironkova Drops Out of Internazionali BNL d’Italia Tournament
- » Grigor Dimitrov Reaches 8th Finals in Madrid
- » Nevyana Vladinova Wins Gold Medal at Sofia World Cup
- » Grigor Dimitrov Started World Tour Masters in Madrid Winning
- » Tarek Mohamed Wins Another Title For Bulgaria at European Wrestling Championships in Novi Sad
- » Iliyana Raeva: Bulgarian Rhythmic Gymnastics Group Seen as Biggest Favourite
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)