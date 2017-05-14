Boryana Kaleyn 4th in the Rhythmic Gymnastics All-Around in Portugal

Sports | May 14, 2017, Sunday // 17:52| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Boryana Kaleyn 4th in the Rhythmic Gymnastics All-Around in Portugal Iliana Raeva's facebook profile

Bulgaria’s Boryana Kaleyn came 4th in the all-around at the FIG World Challenge Cup in Portimao, Portugal, reported BNR.

The second Bulgarian contestant Erika Zafirova ranked 6th in the final standings.

The winners are: Yulia Bravijkova – Russia, followed by Elizaveta Lugovskih – Russia and Victoria Filanovsky – Israel.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Boryana Kaleyn, rhythmic gymnastics, Portugal
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria