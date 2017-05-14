Reshuffle in the Bulgarian Socialist Party Bureau

Five MPs are leaving the Executive Bureau of the Bulgarian Socialist Party by a decision by the BSP National Council, taken at the party’s plenary session today, reported BNR.



The proposal to exclude from the Bureau most of its members who are MPs was made by the leader Kornelia Ninova.



The members excluded are Krassimir Yankov, Vessela Lecheva, Ivan Chenchev, Stoyan Mirchev and Alexander Simov; whereas Dragomir Stoyanev, Krum Zarkov, Stefan Danailov and Valeri Zhablyanov are keeping their positions in the bureau.



The proposal to exclude from the Executive Bureau most of its members who are MPs met with the disapproval of some BSP members and engendered tensions inside the party.



Kornelia Ninova herself denied there was any tension inside the party.



The Bulgarian Socialist Party Council also decided to reconstitute the membership of former caretaker deputy prime minister Denitsa Zlateva to the party’s management bodies.