At Least 115 People Die After Cholera Outbreak in Yemen

At Least 115 People Die After Cholera Outbreak in Yemen

A cholera outbreak in war-torn Yemen has killed 115 people and left 8,500 ill as hospitals struggle to cope with an influx of patients, the International Committee of the Red Cross said Sunday, writes Daily Sabah.

"We now are facing a serious outbreak of cholera," said ICRC director of operations Dominik Stillhart at a news conference in the capital Sanaa.

Citing figures compiled by the Yemeni health ministry, Stillhart said 115 people had died of cholera between April 27 and Saturday.
Speaking to Anadolu Agency on Sunday, Abdel-Rahman Berman said 24 cholera cases were registered in the Habra prison.

"Four people were transported to hospital due to their deteriorating health conditions," said Berman, a member of a government panel investigating human rights abuses.

He cited the degrading of sanitation and health systems for the outbreak of the disease.

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) said a cholera outbreak has killed 51 people in Yemen since April.

It said that there were 2,752 suspected cholera cases and 58 more people have been confirmed as having the diarrheal disease.

Tags: disease, cholera, International Committee of the Red Cross, World Health Organization
