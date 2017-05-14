Bulgarian Institutions Not Affected by Yersterday’s Cyberattack
photo: pixabay.com
Yesterday’s attack by the new WannaCry ransomware which has infected thousands of computers around the world continues, experts from the Combating Organized Crime Chief Directorate caution.
Yesterday’s massive hacker attack has not affected Bulgarian institutions.
Cybersecurity experts advise users to store important data on separate carriers and not to open suspicious e-mails.
