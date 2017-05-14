Bulgarian Institutions Not Affected by Yersterday’s Cyberattack

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 14, 2017, Sunday // 17:00| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Institutions Not Affected by Yersterday’s Cyberattack photo: pixabay.com

Yesterday’s attack by the new WannaCry ransomware which has infected thousands of computers around the world continues, experts from the Combating Organized Crime Chief Directorate caution.

Yesterday’s massive hacker attack has not affected Bulgarian institutions.

Cybersecurity experts advise users to store important data on separate carriers and not to open suspicious e-mails.  

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: combating organized crime, cyberattack, hacker attack
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria