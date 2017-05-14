Cyberattack Hits 200,000 Victims in 150-Plus Countries

May 14, 2017, Sunday
Bulgaria: Cyberattack Hits 200,000 Victims in 150-Plus Countries photo: pixabay.com

''The global cyberattack has hit more than 200,000 victims in more than 150 countries'', Europol executive director Rob Wainwright said Sunday, AFP reported.

"We've never seen anything like this," he said. "The latest count is over 200,000 victims in at least 150 countries. Many of those victims will be businesses, including large corporations."

