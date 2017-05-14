Cyberattack Hits 200,000 Victims in 150-Plus Countries
Crime | May 14, 2017, Sunday // 14:43| Views: | Comments: 0
photo: pixabay.com
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
''The global cyberattack has hit more than 200,000 victims in more than 150 countries'', Europol executive director Rob Wainwright said Sunday, AFP reported.
''The global cyberattack has hit more than 200,000 victims in more than 150 countries'', Europol executive director Rob Wainwright said Sunday, AFP reported.
"We've never seen anything like this," he said. "The latest count is over 200,000 victims in at least 150 countries. Many of those victims will be businesses, including large corporations."
- » Report of Explosive Device at the Supreme Administrative Court Discontinues Hearing on Referendum Case
- » MIA Revealed Brutal Drug Gang
- » 1740 Boxes of Contraband Cigarettes Kept on Dunav Bridge 2
- » 30-Year-Old Man From Belogradchik Nabbed For Murder of 3-Year-Old Girl
- » Turkey Seizes Record Amount of Heroin at Border With Bulgaria
- » Police is Checking a Suspicious Luggage at Varna Airport
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)