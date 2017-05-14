Outgoing French Leader Hollande Leaves Presidential Palace
Outgoing French leader Francois Hollande was driven out of the Elysee Palace on Sunday, leaving centrist Emmanuel Macron in charge as the country's youngest ever president, AFP reports.
Amid applause from onlookers, Macron accompanied Hollande to his vehicle in the forecourt of the Elysee Palace and then waved goodbye to his former mentor as he was driven out into the streets of Paris.
