Sofia Restaurant Week Turns Capital City into Popular Culinary Destination

Fresh salads, different kinds of cheese, tasty starters, game, irresistible desserts and wine of the best quality – these are only some of the meals and drinks which are waiting for you over the Sofia Restaurant Week in the capital city.

This is the second edition of the event that has been gaining its popularity among both Bulgarian and foreign guests.







For 7 days 25 restaurants in Sofia offer 3 course meals at the fantastic price of just BGN 25. With each restaurant offering 2 menus, that’s 50 set menus to choose from! Restaurants are offering at least 30% discount on the list price of the meal. Following the exceptional success of the first restaurant festival in September 2016, which saw more than 6000 people visit the 25 participating restaurants, the spring Sofia Restaurant Week puts together a tempting feast of new locations, new menus and culinary delights.







Sofia Restaurant Week’s 2017 showcases 17 new restaurants alongside 8 from the first edition. Make the most of Sofia Restaurant Week and take a week-long tour of the hottest places to eat in Sofia – discover little known boutique restaurants alongside those of celebrity chefs and long-standing favourites – without breaking your budget.



Sofia Restaurant Week’s organisers select restaurants based on a combination of criteria, not just looking for excellent standards of cuisine but also great service, an exceptional interior or lovely garden and the overall culinary experience they offer. Getting the right mix of styles, tastes and emotions is of utmost importance to make sure there is something for everyone.







Discover the culinary diversity of Bulgaria’s capital city with our week-long restaurant festival from 7-13 May.



More about the event you can read here.