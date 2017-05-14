Uranium Found in Tap Water in Vurbitsa Village

Bulgaria: Uranium Found in Tap Water in Vurbitsa Village photo: pixabay.com

Uranium has been found in the drinking water of one more polated area – the village of Vurbitsa near Dimitrovgrad, reported BNR.

The results are from a test conducted on May 11. The people in the village are to be given bottled minerl water, water delivery trucks will be provided.

The ad-hoc parliamentary committee looking into potentially dangerous and specific instances of radioactive contamination of drinking water in Bulgaria will convene in Haskovo tomorrow.

The sitting will be attended by representatives of all institutions responsible.  

Tags: Vurbitsa, Dimitrovgrad, uranium
