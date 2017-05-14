Culture Minister Boil Banov Congratulated Christian Kostov For the Brilliant Performance on the 'Eurovision'
Culture Minister Boil Banov congratulated Christian Kostov and his team for the brilliant performance on the international song contest 'Eurovision'. This was reported from the press office the Ministry of Culture.
