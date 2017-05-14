Emmanuel Macron to be Sworn in as French President
Tight security is in place across Paris for the inauguration of Emmanuel Macron as France's president, BBC reports.
Mr Macron, an independent, won a resounding victory in last weekend's second round of voting against the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.
The former investment banker had never contested an election before and only formed his centrist political movement a year ago.
Mr Macron takes over from outgoing President Francois Hollande.
Hundreds of extra police will be on patrol across the French capital while the ceremony is conducted at the Elysee Palace, the president's official residence.
- » Merkel to Host Macron For Talks on Monday
- » 52% of Macron Parliamentary Candidates New to Politics, 50% Women
- » More Asylum Seekers Detected by Swedish Border Controls After ID Checks End
- » Angela Merkel: Macron 'Carries Hopes' of Millions of Europeans
- » Polls Open in France's Presidential Election
- » Britain Awaits Local Election Results in Test for PM