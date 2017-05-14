Emmanuel Macron to be Sworn in as French President

Tight security is in place across Paris for the inauguration of Emmanuel Macron as France's president, BBC reports.

Mr Macron, an independent, won a resounding victory in last weekend's second round of voting against the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

The former investment banker had never contested an election before and only formed his centrist political movement a year ago.
Mr Macron takes over from outgoing President Francois Hollande.

Hundreds of extra police will be on patrol across the French capital while the ceremony is conducted at the Elysee Palace, the president's official residence.

