Payment of Over EUR 27.5M For Organic Plant Growing Starts

‘’The payment of over EUR 27.5M for organic plant growing has begun’’, CEO of the Agriculture Fund Zhivko Zhivkov said in the town of Veliko Tarnovo, adding that more than 7,000 farmers will receive money, according to BNR.

No delays have been registered and the indicative schedule has being complied with, Zhivkov assured.

‘’It is all going to end up within the deadline – June 30. Absolutely all schemes under the biological and agri-environment measures that are still to be pain will be paid by the end of May’, Zhivkov went to say.