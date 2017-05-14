Payment of Over EUR 27.5M For Organic Plant Growing Starts

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 14, 2017, Sunday // 10:52| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Payment of Over EUR 27.5M For Organic Plant Growing Starts pixabay.com

‘’The payment of over EUR 27.5M for organic plant growing has begun’’, CEO of the Agriculture Fund Zhivko Zhivkov said in the town of Veliko Tarnovo, adding that more than 7,000 farmers will receive money, according to BNR.

No delays have been registered and the indicative schedule has being complied with, Zhivkov assured.

‘’It is all going to end up within the deadline – June 30. Absolutely all schemes under the biological and agri-environment measures that are still to be pain will be paid by the end of May’, Zhivkov went to say.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zhivko Zhivkov, organic plant growing, organic, payments
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria