Tsvetana Pironkova Drops Out of Internazionali BNL d’Italia Tournament
Sports | May 14, 2017, Sunday // 10:45| Views: | Comments: 0
photo : EPA/ BGNES
Tsvetana Pironkova dropped out of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia tennis tournament in Roma in the very first round of qualifiers.
After two hours of play she lost to Bethanie Mattek-Sands, USA 6-7 and 4-6.
