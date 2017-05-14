Tsvetana Pironkova Drops Out of Internazionali BNL d’Italia Tournament

Sports | May 14, 2017, Sunday // 10:45| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Tsvetana Pironkova Drops Out of Internazionali BNL d’Italia Tournament photo : EPA/ BGNES

Tsvetana Pironkova dropped out of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia tennis tournament in Roma in the very first round of qualifiers.

After two hours of play she lost to Bethanie Mattek-Sands, USA 6-7 and 4-6.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Tsvetana Pironkova, tennis tournament
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria