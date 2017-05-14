Russian Jet 'Buzzes' Another US Plane in Black Sea

Politics » DEFENSE | May 14, 2017, Sunday
Bulgaria: Russian Jet 'Buzzes' Another US Plane in Black Sea photo: pixabay.com

For the second time in a week, a Russian fighter jet flew up close to a U.S. Navy reconnaissance plane in the Black Sea, a U.S. official told Fox News.

This latest incident occurred about 30 miles from Russia in a northern portion of the Black Sea about 100 miles from Russian-held Crimea.

The two incidents occurred before and after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to Washington and Alaska this week.
The latest incident occurred Friday morning, when another Russian Su-27 jet flew 40 feet from a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon recon plane flying in international airspace, according to U.S. officials.

A previous incident on Tuesday involved an armed Russian Su-27 jet flying within 20 feet of the U.S. reconnaissance plane.

Tags: fighter jet, Russia, US, Black Sea
