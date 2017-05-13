Today’s G-7 Meeting Focused On Preventing Cyber Crime
The Finance Leaders of the countries of G-7 focused on cyber crime on the today’s meeting in Bari, Italy, and decided to redouble their efforts to make cyberspace more secure, reported Reuters.
The Group of Seven promised to step up their work to try to prevent such assault which hacking tools are believed to have been developed by the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA), and affected almost 100 countries on Friday.
"This is a reminder to all of us of the importance and focus on cyber security," said Steven Mnuchin, the U.S. Treasury Secretary.
