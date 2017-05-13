Removal of Illegal Constructions Starts in Slanchev Bryag Resort

Removal of Illegal Constructions Starts in Slanchev Bryag Resort

In Slanchev Bryag, a tourist city on the Bulgarian Black Sea Cost, started a removal of all illegal moving constructions, reported BNR.

On the action, which started today, came the Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova.

It started with a demolition of the famous beach bar “Bikini”.

300 illegal objects have to be demolished by the firm which this summer is going to run the beach “Slanchev Bryag – North”. Till May 15 all actions has to be done because after that date the building is banned and is going to continue after the end of the summer season. 

