Removal of Illegal Constructions Starts in Slanchev Bryag Resort
Business | May 13, 2017, Saturday // 18:38| Views: | Comments: 0
BGNES
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
In Slanchev Bryag, a tourist city on the Bulgarian Black Sea Cost, started a removal of all illegal moving constructions, reported BNR.
On the action, which started today, came the Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova.
It started with a demolition of the famous beach bar “Bikini”.
300 illegal objects have to be demolished by the firm which this summer is going to run the beach “Slanchev Bryag – North”. Till May 15 all actions has to be done because after that date the building is banned and is going to continue after the end of the summer season.
- » Global Cyber Attack Hits Hospitals, Schools, And Companies Worldwide
- » Bulgaria To Grab The 3rd Place in Eurovision 2017, Based On Bookmakers’ Predictions
- » Finance Ministry Foresees Increasing Minimum Wage to BGN 510 From Jan 2018
- » Government Proclaims Its Mid-Term Budget Forecast
- » Bulgaria May Fall Short of Forecast 3% Growth Next Year
- » The Village of Belozem Hosts 12th Edition of White Stork Festival
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)