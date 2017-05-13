Europol: The Global Cyber Attack Is At Unprecedented Level

The problems continue after the big cyber attack which affected dozens of countries, according to Nova Tv.

In the last 24-hours the global wave of attacks is “at an unprecedented level”, this is written in an Europol report. Those attacks require a serious international investigation for identifying the hackers, pointed also the Agency.

It is probably to have damages in Bulgaria, as well. They will be more local than in the United Kingdom where the hospitals, and the whole state administration are united in one system. This comment made Ivo Mirchev, an owner of an IT firm.

He also said that this could be the most powerful cyber attack ever.