Dangerous Pollution of Water in Village Near Haskovo

May 13, 2017, Saturday
There is a new ban of using water from the wells in a village near HaskovoVarbitsa, because of existence of natural uranium again, reported Nova Tv.

The recorded levels are small but still the Region Health Inspection has warned to be used only bottled water.

The water in Haskovo remains polluted and forbidden for drinking.

On Monday, a parliamentary commission will search the reasons for the dangerous pollution in the water of the city. 

