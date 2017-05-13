Special Screening of New Bulgarian Movie ‘Benzin’ On May 25

“Benzin" (Gazoline) - the new Bulgarian movie, is going to be released via cinemas on May 19th.

What is more, on May 25th, there is going to be a special screening in “Lumiere Lidl” cinema. The spectators will have the opportunity to take part in an open discussion with the actors.

The producers are Asen Blatechki, Alexander Peychev, Miro Yanev, Pavel Ivanov, the co-producers are Alexander Zdravkov and Nikolay Spasov.

In the main roles are: Asen Blatechki, who is playing the role of DIM – a star in an illegal car races, who meets the love of his life on the runway – Lucy or Lilyana Stanailova – a model.

More surprises are coming at the event. Read more about it here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1539736412738465/