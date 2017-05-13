Special Screening of New Bulgarian Movie ‘Benzin’ On May 25

Society » CULTURE | May 13, 2017, Saturday // 17:25| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Special Screening of New Bulgarian Movie ‘Benzin’ On May 25 Facebook page of the movie "Benzin"

Benzin" (Gazoline) - the new Bulgarian movie, is going to be released via cinemas on May 19th.

What is more, on May 25th, there is going to be a special screening in “Lumiere Lidl” cinema. The spectators will have the opportunity to take part in an open discussion with the actors.

The producers are Asen Blatechki, Alexander Peychev, Miro Yanev, Pavel Ivanov, the co-producers are Alexander Zdravkov and Nikolay Spasov.

In the main roles are: Asen Blatechki, who is playing the role of DIM – a star in an illegal car races, who meets the love of his life on the runway – Lucy or Lilyana Stanailova – a model.  

More surprises are coming at the event. Read more about it here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1539736412738465/  

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Benzin, DIM, Lucy, Lumiere Lidl cinema, producers, main actors
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria