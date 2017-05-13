Employers To Borisov: Reforms of Energy Sector To Continue More Vigorously

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 13, 2017, Saturday // 17:05| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Employers To Borisov: Reforms of Energy Sector To Continue More Vigorously Photo: EPA/BGNES

The liberalization in the energy sector continues over 10 years, and is still not finished, reported BGNES.

In the gas sector yet are being done the first steps to an open, clear and market-functioning model. 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: energy sector, gas sector, not finished
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria