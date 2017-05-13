Man In Weakened Condition Found on Bus Stop in Sofia

A man in a very weakened condition was found on a bus stop in “Student city”, Sofia last night, announced MIA, reported bTV.

The man has many fractures - of the upper and lower jaws, and at the base of the skull. He was transferred to “St. Anna-Sofia” hospital, and is currently placed in reanimation, with a life threat.

He is still not identified, his age is nearly 30 years. 

