Man In Weakened Condition Found on Bus Stop in Sofia
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A man in a very weakened condition was found on a bus stop in “Student city”, Sofia last night, announced MIA, reported bTV.
The man has many fractures - of the upper and lower jaws, and at the base of the skull. He was transferred to “St. Anna-Sofia” hospital, and is currently placed in reanimation, with a life threat.
He is still not identified, his age is nearly 30 years.
- » Unknown Attacks Bank in Austria
- » Explosion Outside Post Office in Central Rome
- » Attempted Suicide Blocked Sofia Subway
- » 8-year-old Child Drown in Reservoir Near Village Strumyani
- » RNA: Almost 200 Buildings Ruined After Earthquake in West China
- » Police Evacuated Northern Paris Station Searching for Terror Suspects
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)