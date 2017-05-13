PM Boyko Borisov Wishes Success to Kristian Kostov

May 13, 2017, Saturday
Bulgaria: PM Boyko Borisov Wishes Success to Kristian Kostov

The Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov wishes every success to the Bulgarian’s representative of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017, Kristian Kostov, reported Darik News.

Borisov wrote this on his official Facebook profile.

The young Bulgarian singer will represent Bulgaria with the song “Beautiful Mess” tonight.  

Tags: Boyko Borisov, Kristian Kostov, "Beautifull Mess"
