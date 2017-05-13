PM Boyko Borisov Wishes Success to Kristian Kostov
May 13, 2017, Saturday
Photo: EPA/BGNES
The Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov wishes every success to the Bulgarian’s representative of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017, Kristian Kostov, reported Darik News.
Borisov wrote this on his official Facebook profile.
The young Bulgarian singer will represent Bulgaria with the song “Beautiful Mess” tonight.
