Global Cyber Attack Hits Hospitals, Schools, And Companies Worldwide

A global cyber attack use hacking tools believed to have been developed by the U.S. National security Agency (NSA) hit tens of thousands of computers worldwide, reported Reuters.

The cyber hackers tricked victims into opening spam emails which appeared to contain security warnings, job offers and invoices.

To restore access of the encrypted data, are demanded 300 to 600 dollars.

The major attack affects 99 countries as the top targets are Russia, Taiwan and Ukraine.