Bulgaria To Grab The 3rd Place in Eurovision 2017, Based On Bookmakers’ Predictions

According to the bookmakers for the eventual winning of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017, Bulgaria has the chance to win the 3rd place, reported BNR.

The English newspaper “Metro” commented if the Contest could be won for a first time in 10 years by a song in a language different from the English, and if the winning will be for Bulgaria or Belgium which representatives sing in English.

After bookmakers, the first place is for Portugal, and the second – Italy.

Last time when Eurovision won a song which was sang in a mother language, was in 2007 – Mariya Sheriphovich.

The big Eurovision Final 2017 is tonight at 22:00 p.m.

