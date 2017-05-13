Investigators Choose Chairman of SJC Today

The judiciary is choosing a chairman of the new Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) today, reported BGNES.

The common meetings of the SJC members are held in two following Saturdays. The meeting of the investigators is on May 13th and 20th 2017.

The Director of the National Investigation Service and the Deputy Public Prosecutor Evgeni Dikov is the only proposal for an elected member of SJC from the quota of the investigators.