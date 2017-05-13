Finance Ministers of The G-7 Countries To Hold Their Last Meeting Today

On Saturday, the Finance Ministers of the G-7 countries, which are Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, the United States and U.K., are going to discuss how to make growth more inclusive, how to illicit money flows, and how to fight tax evasion, reported ABC News, according to Focus News Agency.

The Group of 7 is also having the opportunity to hear more about the Trump administration’s economic proposals from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Italy, this year’s host country of the forum, wants separate statements about fairer growth and fighting tax evasion to be produced.

Today’s meeting in the southern Italian town Bari is paving the way for a meeting between the G-7 leaders in Taormina, Sicily in May 26-27. 

