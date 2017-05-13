End of The Migration Flows – Only 13 Caught For A Week in Bulgaria

The MIA (Ministry of Internal Affairs) points a record of downturn of the migration flows at the beginning of May 2017, reported BGNES.

For a first time in 4 years, the Bulgarian authorities have established only 13 new migrants in the last week.

In the years after 2012, the traditional migration flows increased with the good weather in April and May so as to reach its peak in August and September.

However, this year the tradition has changed, which shows that it should not be talked about a migrant wave in Bulgaria at the moment.

On the other hand, the number of illegal foreigners who are being turned back to their countries from Bulgaria, has increased. For the period 4-11 May 38 illegal third-country nationals are being transferred out of the country.