End of The Migration Flows – Only 13 Caught For A Week in Bulgaria
The MIA (Ministry of Internal Affairs) points a record of downturn of the migration flows at the beginning of May 2017, reported BGNES.
For a first time in 4 years, the Bulgarian authorities have established only 13 new migrants in the last week.
In the years after 2012, the traditional migration flows increased with the good weather in April and May so as to reach its peak in August and September.
However, this year the tradition has changed, which shows that it should not be talked about a migrant wave in Bulgaria at the moment.
On the other hand, the number of illegal foreigners who are being turned back to their countries from Bulgaria, has increased. For the period 4-11 May 38 illegal third-country nationals are being transferred out of the country.
- » Veselin Mareshki From Volya Gave Up His MP Immunity
- » First Parliamentary Monitoring With Only One Minister To Be Held Today
- » Vezdi Rashidov, GERB: No One Is Married To The Power
- » Miroslav Nenkov To Become The Deputy Minister of Health
- » President Rumen Radev Meets with Nobel Prize in Chemistry Winner Prof Dan Shechtman
- » Bulgaria to Attract Investments Worth Nearly EUR 560M Under Juncker Plan