Sofia Opposes Any Border Changes Across Southeast Europe

Bulgaria opposes any change of borders within Southeast Europe and it supports the territorial integrity of the Republic of Macedonia, the foreign ministry states, quoted by BNR.

The statement before the BGNES agency comes as a response to the question whether Bulgaria supports the stance of its most important strategic partners – the USA and Germany on the inviolability of the current borders in the Balkans.

The position of Bulgaria on border immunity was once again reconfirmed via the Declaration of the parliament on April 28, expressing support for the state unity and territorial integrity of the Republic of Macedonia, the institution outlines.