Merkel to Host Macron For Talks on Monday

World » EU | May 12, 2017, Friday // 17:27| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Merkel to Host Macron For Talks on Monday photo: Facebook fan page

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will host Emmanuel Macron for talks in Berlin on Monday, a day after the new French president is due to take office, AFP reported.

The German leader had welcomed Macron's resounding election win on Sunday, saying he "carries the hopes of millions of French people and also many in Germany and across Europe".

Merkel and her government had thrown their support behind the centrist Macron against far-right and anti-EU challenger Marine Le Pen during the election campaign.

She spoke by telephone with Macron just minutes after his victory and praised his commitment to the EU.

The two will meet on Monday afternoon, Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said, adding that further details would be released later.

Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Thursday underlined common ground with Macron in Germany and France's bid to bolster the European Union, which has been buffeted by Britain's decision to quit the bloc.

Schaeuble said both he and Macron are in favour of creating a parliament for the 19-country eurozone.

"A eurozone parliament could be set up, made up of European parliamentarians, which would have consultative powers" for moving forward the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), Schaeuble said.

The Luxembourg-based ESM, operational since October 2012, is a bailout fund for eurozone countries.

Macron visited Berlin twice during the hard-fought electoral campaign.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen, EU, Eurozone
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria