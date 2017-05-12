Government Proclaims Its Mid-Term Budget Forecast
pixabay.com
The financial ministry has proclaimed its draft mid-term budget forecast up till 2020. Preserving of the fiscal stability, overcoming of macroeconomic imbalances and a fiscal policy, aiming at encouraging investments and stimuli for the labor market – these are the key priorities of the cabinet, BNR reported.
Economic growth of 3.0% is envisaged for 2017, then 3.1% for 2018 and 3.2% in 2019 and 2020.
Consumption will be one of the main engines of this growth.
The minimum wage will be gradually increased from the current EUR 230 to EUR 305 in 2020.
