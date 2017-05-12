Bulgaria May Fall Short of Forecast 3% Growth Next Year

Business » FINANCE | May 12, 2017, Friday // 16:40| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria May Fall Short of Forecast 3% Growth Next Year pixabay.com

''Bulgaria may fail to achieve even the forecast economic growth of around 3% in 2018'', said the economist Krasen Stanchev, according to FOCUS Radio’s Good Morning Bulgaria.

''This government is starting with a very bad plan'', he said, mentioning a revision of privatization deals and work in the pension sector, which demotivates people from paying. At the same time there is too much drifting along.

With its decision to ban the privatization of state-owned assets the government is returning to practices from 2004, when the privatization of Bulgartabak was halted.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Krasen Stanchev, privatization, growth, government, Bulgartabak
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria