Bulgaria May Fall Short of Forecast 3% Growth Next Year
pixabay.com
''Bulgaria may fail to achieve even the forecast economic growth of around 3% in 2018'', said the economist Krasen Stanchev, according to FOCUS Radio’s Good Morning Bulgaria.
''This government is starting with a very bad plan'', he said, mentioning a revision of privatization deals and work in the pension sector, which demotivates people from paying. At the same time there is too much drifting along.
With its decision to ban the privatization of state-owned assets the government is returning to practices from 2004, when the privatization of Bulgartabak was halted.
