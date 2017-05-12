Final Push on Syria's Raqa in Early Summer
A US-backed alliance of Arabs and Kurds will launch their final assault on the Islamic State group's Syrian bastion Raqqa in early summer, a commander said on Friday, AFP reported.
"The attack on Raqa will take place in the beginning of the summer," Syrian Democratic Forces commander Rojda Felat told AFP without giving a more precise date.
He was speaking in the town of Tabqa, which the SDF captured from IS on Wednesday along with its nearby dam.
