Final Push on Syria's Raqa in Early Summer

World | May 12, 2017, Friday // 16:26| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Final Push on Syria's Raqa in Early Summer photo: pixabay.com

A US-backed alliance of Arabs and Kurds will launch their final assault on the Islamic State group's Syrian bastion Raqqa in early summer, a commander said on Friday, AFP reported.

"The attack on Raqa will take place in the beginning of the summer," Syrian Democratic Forces commander Rojda Felat told AFP without giving a more precise date.

He was speaking in the town of Tabqa, which the SDF captured from IS on Wednesday along with its nearby dam.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, Raqqa, Syria, Syrian Democratic Forces
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria