Final Push on Syria's Raqa in Early Summer

A US-backed alliance of Arabs and Kurds will launch their final assault on the Islamic State group's Syrian bastion Raqqa in early summer, a commander said on Friday, AFP reported.



"The attack on Raqa will take place in the beginning of the summer," Syrian Democratic Forces commander Rojda Felat told AFP without giving a more precise date.



He was speaking in the town of Tabqa, which the SDF captured from IS on Wednesday along with its nearby dam.