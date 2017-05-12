The Village of Belozem Hosts 12th Edition of White Stork Festival

Business | May 12, 2017, Friday // 16:25| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Village of Belozem Hosts 12th Edition of White Stork Festival photo: pixabay.com

The village of Belozem in South Bulgaria hosts for a 12th year in a row the White Stork Festival, unveiled this Saturday, according to BNR.

The event’s first edition was in 2005 when the German EWRONATUR Foundation proclaimed Belozem for European Village of the White Stork.

The main goal of the forum is to popularize the idea for a life in harmony with wild nature, attracting more tourists to this picturesque region.

Similar events take place in other 14 European villages, known for their large stork colonies.  

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European Village of the White Stork, stork, Belozem
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria