The Village of Belozem Hosts 12th Edition of White Stork Festival
May 12, 2017, Friday
photo: pixabay.com
The village of Belozem in South Bulgaria hosts for a 12th year in a row the White Stork Festival, unveiled this Saturday, according to BNR.
The event’s first edition was in 2005 when the German EWRONATUR Foundation proclaimed Belozem for European Village of the White Stork.
The main goal of the forum is to popularize the idea for a life in harmony with wild nature, attracting more tourists to this picturesque region.
Similar events take place in other 14 European villages, known for their large stork colonies.
