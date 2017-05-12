Bulgaria Attracted Record Number of Tourists from Abroad Last Year

Business » TOURISM | May 12, 2017, Friday // 16:05| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Attracted Record Number of Tourists from Abroad Last Year photo: pixabay.com

‘’An enormous amount of work has been done with record results. More than 8.2M tourists from abroad visited Bulgaria’’, said Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova at the 105th session of the World Tourism Organization held in Madrid, BNR reported.

Minister Angelkova stated that she had assumed a personal commitment to further these results and to turn them into a sustainable tendency.

She added that the expectations are of a 10% increase in the number of foreign tourists coming to Bulgaria this summer.  

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tourism, abroad, Nikolina Angelkova
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria