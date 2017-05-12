Bulgaria Attracted Record Number of Tourists from Abroad Last Year
‘’An enormous amount of work has been done with record results. More than 8.2M tourists from abroad visited Bulgaria’’, said Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova at the 105th session of the World Tourism Organization held in Madrid, BNR reported.
Minister Angelkova stated that she had assumed a personal commitment to further these results and to turn them into a sustainable tendency.
She added that the expectations are of a 10% increase in the number of foreign tourists coming to Bulgaria this summer.
