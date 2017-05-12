Vladimir Putin And Boyko Borisov Discuss Bilateral Relations on a Telephone Conversation

The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin wished Prime Minister Boyko Borisov a successful 3rd term of office in a telephone conversation between the two, the government press service has announced, quoted by BNR.

Putin and Borisov noted that trade and economic relations between Bulgaria and Russia were developing well.

The two also focused on the implementation of major energy projects in Bulgaria, laying emphasis on the mutual interest in building the European gas hub ‘’Balkan’’ on the territory of Bulgaria.

Vladimir Putin and Boyko Borisov also discussed the Belene NPP project.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister stated that the government was looking for a strategic private investor for Belene.