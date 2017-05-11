Veselin Mareshki From Volya Gave Up His MP Immunity

Veselin Mareshki from Bulgarian political party Volya has given up his MP immunity. This is what National Assembly President Dimitar Glavchev announced from the tribune of the National Assembly at the beginning of the plenary session, a reporter of FOCUS News Agency reported.



With a letter from May 11, 2017, Veselin Mareshki has informed the parliament head that he gives his consent to lift his immunity as MP in the 44th National Assembly, in relation to the request of Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov.