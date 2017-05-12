Unknown Attacks Bank in Austria
An unknown person attacked a bank in the Austrian city Erpfendorf, Tirol, he might have taken hostages inside, reported BGNES, announced from APA Agency.
The bank region is isolated, at the place are working police special forces and the emergency services of the city.
Still it is not clear how many clients and bank officials are in the building.
