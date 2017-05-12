Superintendant Ivaylo Ivanov Is The New SDIA’s Director
Photo: EPA/BGNES
The Minister of Internal Affairs Valentin Radev hired as a Director of the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs (SDIA) the superintendant Ivaylo Ivanov, according to BGNES.
Today he was introduced to the members of SDIA by Mladen Marinov, the Secretary General in MIA.
