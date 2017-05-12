Superintendant Ivaylo Ivanov Is The New SDIA’s Director

Politics | May 12, 2017, Friday // 12:22| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Superintendant Ivaylo Ivanov Is The New SDIA’s Director Photo: EPA/BGNES

The Minister of Internal Affairs Valentin Radev hired as a Director of the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs (SDIA) the superintendant Ivaylo Ivanov, according to BGNES.

Today he was introduced to the members of SDIA by Mladen Marinov, the Secretary General in MIA. 

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Valentin Radev, Ivaylo Ivanov, SDIA
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria