Bulgaria, Latvia, And Lithuania – The Countries With The Lowest Life Expectancy in EU

The Bulgarian average life expectancy, calculated for the period 2014-2016, is 74.7 years, as compared to the previous period (2013-2015), it has increased by 0.2 years, reported BGNES.

Bulgaria, Lithuania (74.6), and Latvia (74.8) are the three countries with the lowest life expectancy in the European Union (EU). With the highest are Spain (83.0) and Italy (82.7).

The different mortality by woman and men, as well as in the country or in the city, define the different life expectancy by these categories of the community, announced from the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Woman lives longer than men – 78.2 years vs. 71.2 years. The average life expectancy of the people living in the country is 72.6 years but of those living in the city is higher – 75.5 years.