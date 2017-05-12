Explosion Outside Post Office in Central Rome
An explosion went up outside a post office in Rome, reported the Independent.
The blast damaged a car nearby but no injuries have been reported.
The Italian investigators said it may have been caused by a letter bomb. The device was homemade and placed between two cars in a car park in central Rome.
More to follow.
