Explosion Outside Post Office in Central Rome

Society » INCIDENTS | May 12, 2017, Friday // 11:49| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Explosion Outside Post Office in Central Rome pixabay.com

An explosion went up outside a post office in Rome, reported the Independent.

The blast damaged a car nearby but no injuries have been reported.  

The Italian investigators said it may have been caused by a letter bomb.  The device was homemade and placed between two cars in a car park in central Rome. 

More to follow. 

Tags: explosion, blast, Rome, letter bomb
