Hotel Accommodations Increased By 5.5% In March
In March 2017, the overnight stays in hotels are altogether 782.6 thousand or by 5.5% more than in March 2016, points the data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI), reported Dnevnik.
All opened accommodation centers in Bulgaria for March are 1 884 with above 10 beds as compared to the last year, the counting drops by 1.8%, and beds – by 3.5%.
The biggest increase in the overnight stays are in the 3 stars hotels (by 7.3%).
Despite those fact, in 4 and 5 stars hotel are realized 72.5% from the whole count of overnights of foreigners, and 35.3% - of Bulgarians.
