Valeri Simeonov Against Wild Camping, Won’t Permit It By This Governance

The prime minister of demographic and economic policy, Valeri Simeonov announced on BNT that he is against the wild camping, and he will not permit it to happen by the current governance, reported Dnevnik.

“There must be some places for camping but concrete grounds have to be defined”, explained Simeonov and added that the Green Party succeeded to leverage three of the most beautiful beaches on the Black sea where the camping is allowed.

He also added that the next week “starts the collection of shacks” on Sunny Beach. This has to be done because the tourist city should have a normal view.